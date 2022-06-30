Rain train to roll through the end of the work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A little more sunshine and a little less rainfall today across the Lowcountry but showers and storms are set to remain in the forecast through week’s end. Hit or miss showers and downpours will start popping up by late morning today. Under a mix of sun and clouds, highs will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. The best rain chance will shift farther inland during the afternoon and into the evening. We should be mainly dry tonight before a bigger push of moisture heads our way for Friday. Rain and storms are likely to wrap up the work week under a mostly cloudy sky. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. For the upcoming 4th of July weekend, scattered storms will continue to be possible but we’ll slowly transition back to a more typical summertime weather pattern. That means mainly afternoon storms with plenty of morning sunshine. Highs will be near 90° by Monday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Widely Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/Storms Likely. High 83.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.

4TH OF JULY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

