SCDNR offering free boating safety inspections for the holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will help make sure your boating activities over the July 4 weekend are safe.

The agency’s law enforcement agents will perform quick but thorough safety inspections at boat landings across the state on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

SCDNR officials say the Fourth of July weekend is the year’s busiest weekend on state waters.

Officers will inspect boats for required safety equipment and proper boat motor registration at the following Lowcountry locations:

Day Boat Landing Hours County Saturday Bennetts Pt. Boat Ramp, Intracoastal Waterway 10 a.m. - Noon Colleton Saturday East Bay Street Boat Ramp, Intracoastal Waterway 10 a.m. - Noon Georgetown Sunday Remleys Point Boat Ramp, Charleston Harbor 10 a.m. - Noon Charleston

Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the free inspections. Instead, they will be given the chance to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431. For a copy of South Carolina’s boating regulations, visit the Boater Education page on SCDNR’s website.

