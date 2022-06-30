SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SCDNR offering free boating safety inspections for the holiday weekend

By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will help make sure your boating activities over the July 4 weekend are safe.

The agency’s law enforcement agents will perform quick but thorough safety inspections at boat landings across the state on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

SCDNR officials say the Fourth of July weekend is the year’s busiest weekend on state waters.

Officers will inspect boats for required safety equipment and proper boat motor registration at the following Lowcountry locations:

DayBoat LandingHoursCounty
SaturdayBennetts Pt. Boat Ramp, Intracoastal Waterway10 a.m. - NoonColleton
SaturdayEast Bay Street Boat Ramp, Intracoastal Waterway10 a.m. - NoonGeorgetown
SundayRemleys Point Boat Ramp, Charleston Harbor10 a.m. - NoonCharleston

Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the free inspections. Instead, they will be given the chance to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431. For a copy of South Carolina’s boating regulations, visit the Boater Education page on SCDNR’s website.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwan Lamont Scott faces charges of murder, attempted armed robbery, second-degree burglary...
Man arrested in deadly downtown Tuesday night restaurant shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Moncks Corner teen who died...
Coroner IDs 17-year-old victim in shooting at North Charleston gas station
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a North Charleston...
Deputies: Man shot after entering his own home
The crash happened last Wednesday on Rivers Avenue at Remount Road, investigators said.
Coroner identifies 13-year-old who died after North Charleston crash
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the statewide primary runoff.
ELECTION RESULTS: Weaver, Matthews projected winners in primary runoffs