SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Stranded drivers: Higher gas prices are leading to record calls for roadside assistance

Highway Helper service in Iowa is getting a record number of calls from motorists who are running out of gas. (Source: KCRG)
By Ethan Stein and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The Iowa Department of Transportation believes the increase in gas prices is causing more people to run out of gas on the road.

KCRG reports the transportation department saw a 200% increase in calls from drivers out of gas in April compared to last year, with a 589% increase in March.

Brad Cowdin drives the Highway Helper. The Highway Helper is equipped with two five-gallon gas tanks, allowing drivers free gas to get to the closest station. The truck can also jump cars, fix flat tires and help with other road-based emergencies for free.

Cowdin said he sometimes sees the same people, specifically those living in their cars. They keep the cars running overnight to stay cool and eventually run out of gas the following day.

“If you’re on a fixed income or your budget is tight, $5 for a gallon of gas doesn’t get you a lot,” Cowdin said.

Cowdin’s services are contracted through a company based in New York and are expected to continue with the increased demand.

Before the current surge in gas prices, officials said the most common call from stranded motorists was about flat tires.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwan Lamont Scott faces charges of murder, attempted armed robbery, second-degree burglary...
Man arrested in deadly downtown Tuesday night restaurant shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Moncks Corner teen who died...
Coroner IDs 17-year-old victim in shooting at North Charleston gas station
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a North Charleston...
Deputies: Man shot after entering his own home
The crash happened last Wednesday on Rivers Avenue at Remount Road, investigators said.
Coroner identifies 13-year-old who died after North Charleston crash
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the statewide primary runoff.
ELECTION RESULTS: Weaver, Matthews projected winners in primary runoffs

Latest News

Antwan Lamont Scott faces charges of murder, attempted armed robbery, second-degree burglary...
Man arrested in deadly downtown Tuesday night restaurant shooting
Newly-released security video shows Emily Pelletier inside the Al Cannon Detention Center, both...
Ex-deputy charged in deadly crash treated as ‘high-risk resident,’ allowed to use desk phone
Residents have opposed the building’s construction, citing traffic and safety concerns on...
Mount Pleasant board approves Coleman Blvd. development 6 months after denial
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a portion of St. Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley...
Investigation underway into cause of West Ashley fire