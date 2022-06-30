SC Lottery
Town of Summerville, nonprofit team up to combat housing instability

By Live 5 Web Staff and Lauren Quinlan
Published: Jun. 30, 2022
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A local nonprofit and the town of Summerville have partnered to help residents who may be at risk of losing their homes.

The town of Summerville received funds through the CARES Act and contacted the nonprofit Origin SC to best distribute the funds.

Anyone living in the town who needs help paying their mortgage, rent, or utilities due to COVID-19′s impact can get assistance.

Since last year, the town and Origin SC have helped 66 people by distributing more than $300,000.

Kristen Bastian with the nonprofit says they still have plenty of money left and hope to distribute the remaining funds by the end of the year.

To get this assistance there are a few requirements. There must be proof of financial hardship due to COVID-19, and you need to live within the town of Summerville.

Once approved the funds can be used for up to six months’ worth of a mortgage, rent, utilities or $7,500 per household.

“People’s money is running tighter and tighter and tighter and that makes it more difficult for them to pay for essential items like housing and utilities and those things that are necessary for surviving and then being able to continue to work and those things,” Bastian said.

Origin SC says this program is specifically for residents living in Summerville, but they have many programs geared toward financial and housing stability for anyone.

The cares act funds are available on a first-come first-serve basis.

More information on Origin SC’s eviction prevention programs can be found on their website.

