2 dead, 1 hospitalized after chase ends in crash near airport

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a police pursuit early Friday morning ended in a deadly crash near the Charleston International Airport.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:29 a.m. on Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Troopers say the driver of a 2010 Buick sedan traveling west on Dorchester Road was trying to elude law enforcement when that vehicle crashed into a 2005 Lexus four-door sedan. The driver and passenger of the Lexus were killed in the collision and the driver of the Buick was taken to an area hospital.

That driver’s condition was not immediately available.

A portion of Dorchester Road appeared to be blocked off between Covington Drive and Great Oak Drive. Police have placed traffic cones in the roadway.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victims.

Drivers traveling through the area should use caution and expect the possibility of delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

