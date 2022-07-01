2 killed after chase of underage driver ends in crash near Charleston airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say an overnight pursuit of an underage, unlicensed driver ended in a deadly crash near the Charleston International Airport began after a vehicle ran a red light.

Police have not specified the age of the driver.

An officer saw the vehicle, which the South Carolina Highway Patrol described as a 2010 Buick sedan, run a red light at Dorchester Road and Olivia Drive, Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said. The officer activated blue lights but the driver did not stop, he said.

The pursuit lasted only about a minute before the driver of the Buick crashed into a 2005 Lexus four-door sedan at Dorchester Road and Michaux Parkway.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:29 a.m., killing the driver and passenger of the Lexus, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The driver of the Buick, which was traveling west when it struck the Lexus, was injured and taken to an area hospital, Tidewell said.

There was no immediate word on the driver’s condition.

“The City of North Charleston and the North Charleston Police Department wish to extend their condolences to the families affected by this underage and unlicensed driver,” Hagge said.

A portion of Dorchester Road appeared to be blocked off between Covington Drive and Great Oak Drive. Police have placed traffic cones in the roadway.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victims.

Drivers traveling through the area should use caution and expect the possibility of delays.

