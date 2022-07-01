LIST: 4th of July celebrations happening in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Special events around the Independence Day weekend will give you the chance to show off your patriotism and celebrate America’s 246th birthday.

Here is a list of area celebrations and how you can take part:

Charleston

The Holy City kicks off the celebrations on July 2. A free community event will take place at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, the home of the Charleston RiverDogs. The Charleston Symphony will perform a concert followed by a fireworks display supported by the Charleston Place.

The event is free to attend, but tickets must be reserved in advance. Claim yours here.

On the 4th of July, the RiverDogs will play a home game at The Joe the first time since 2018. First pitch is 6:35pm followed by the largest fireworks show of the season set to a medley of All-American music

Folly Beach

On Monday, July 4, 2022, Folly Beach will celebrate with a huge fireworks display hosted by the Folly Association of Business (FAB). Locals and visitors of all ages are invited to enjoy the show, which will start at sundown around 9 p.m. and be visible from anywhere on Folly Beach and for miles around.

The pyrotechnics will be launched from 3rd Block West. The parking area and the beach area at 3rd Block West will be closed to visitors from 10am until 11pm. A beach sweep will be conducted immediately following the show to retrieve debris.

Folly Beach asks all guests to be conscious of beaches, streets, and wildlife and remove all trash. Plans are subject to change due to inclement weather. Keep an eye on VisitFolly.com and social media for updates.

North Charleston

North Charleston holds its 4th of July Festival from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4 at Riverfront Park. The city touts its Independence Day event as the Lowcountry’s largest July 4 fireworks show.

Fireworks will begin at dark and the event will include music by the North Charleston Pops! and DJ Natty Heavy.

The show is free to the public with all general admission for attendees. No one will be allowed into the park, however, until 5 p.m. and all bags will be searched.

Be sure to bring lawn chairs and blankets (as no seating is provided) as well as water and snacks. Grills will not be allowed in the park during the festival. No sparklers or outside fireworks will be permitted.

Parking is free; Enter the former Navy Base via McMillan or Virginia Avenues.

Walking, biking, carpooling and ridesharing are encouraged.

Food trucks for the event include:

Big Daddy’s Pork Skin

Bits-n-Bites

Booze Pops

Brieles Special Events & Catering

Charleston Caribbean Creole

Charleston Festival Foods

Dashi

Holy City Italian Ice

James Brown Peanuts

King of Pops

Kona Ice Charleston

Krystynas Authentic Polish Food

La’Son Anchor Grill

Lib’s Diner

Lola’s Lumpia Food Truck

Lowcountry Lemonade

Mazyks Grille

Mircale Tasty Express

Miss Katie Sweets

Peanut Tyme

Pinson Novelties

SnoBar Southeast

Southern Roots Smokehouse

Tamashii (The Misfit Chef)

The Ice Cream Team

Zeus Grill and Seafood

For more information, visit the city’s website.

Isle of Palms

The Isle of Palms will host a fireworks show on July 4 at 9 p.m. at the Front Beach area.

The area of the beach between 21st Avenue to 13th Avenue at Sea Cabins will close at 6 p.m. for the setup and preparation of the fireworks show, which is sponsored by the city.

Beachgoers must take their family and belongings off this area of the beach at 6 p.m.

But they may remain inside the Isle of Palms County Park area, or behind the restroom facilities to watch the show.

Fireworks are strictly prohibited at the City of Isle of Palms.

Patriots Point

The Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is offering access to the U.S.S. Yorktown’s flight deck during its 4th of July Fireworks Blast. The annual celebration returns after a three-year hiatus.

Tickets cost $25 and are on sale at the event’s Eventbrite page. Online orders will be limited to six tickets per person. Those tickets cannot be resold. Flight deck capacity is limited and tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for flight deck seating. Personal food, drinks, and alcohol will not be permitted, nor will they be sold, on the flight deck.

However, each ticket comes with a complimentary bottle of water and local vendor King of Pops will sell gourmet popsicles.

There will be 15 landside food trucks selling tasty dishes before the show begins. Access to the flight deck will open to those with tickets at 7:30 p.m. and close at the conclusion of the fireworks show.

Parking is limited, not guaranteed, and will cost $20. Guests should plan to arrive early.

In addition to the flight deck option on July 4, guests are invited to a free party landside of the historic World War II aircraft carrier USS Yorktown. This will include live music, access to more than a dozen food trucks and a fireworks show above Charleston Harbor after sundown.

Goose Creek

The city of Goose Creek’s annual Fourth of July Celebration is scheduled for July 4 at 6:30 p.m. The event features live music, food vendors and kid’s activities.

Alcohol and outside fireworks are prohibited. Admission and parking are free.

The city has a scheduled rain date of July 9 for the event.

Summerville

The town of Summerville’s Fireworks and Freedom Festival is being held July 4 at Gahagan Park.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas and water. Guests can also bring small personal coolers.

Event organizers say not to bring large coolers, pets, tents, grills or personal fireworks.

Limited parking for the event is available onsite with handicapped parking in the front lot next to the event.

Additional parking for the event is available in the field behind the park’s playground.

A shuttle will also run near the fountain area of the town hall parking lot at 200 S. Main Street beginning at 5 p.m. and running on a constant loop until 10 p.m.

Guests using the shuttle are encouraged to use the parking garage or anywhere else in downtown Summerville and walk to the pickup location.

The event is free and will feature live music, food, fireworks and a kid’s zone.

Moncks Corner

The town of Moncks Corner is hosting their 4th of July celebration on July 2 at the Regional Recreation Complex.

The free event begins at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The event features:

Free parking

A live band and DJ

Face painters and balloon artists

Food Trucks

Vendor Market

Fireworks will begin at dusk.

