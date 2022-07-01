SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charge upgraded to murder against man in North Charleston shooting after victim dies

An attempted murder charge against Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, has been upgraded to murder, North...
An attempted murder charge against Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, has been upgraded to murder, North Charleston Police say.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the victim of a shooting at a motel has died, leading to upgraded charges against the suspect.

Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, now faces a charge of murder rather than attempted murder since the death of the victim, Chief Deputy Ken Hagge said.

Brown is also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police responded to the Charleston Heights Motel on Rivers Avenue at approximately 9:54 p.m. Saturday to the shooting.

Brown was identified as a suspect during the investigation, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

He was arrested early Sunday morning and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 3:41 a.m., according to jail records.

Judge James B. Gosnell Jr. denied bond for Brown on the attempted murder charge.

Brown remains in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:29 a.m. on...
2 killed after chase of underage driver ends in crash near Charleston airport
Antwan Lamont Scott faces charges of murder, attempted armed robbery, second-degree burglary...
Man arrested in deadly downtown Tuesday night restaurant shooting
Rashiean Richmond Washington, 25, is wanted on two counts of murder, possession of a weapon...
Police searching for man wanted in fatal double shooting
Newly-released security video shows Emily Pelletier inside the Al Cannon Detention Center, both...
Ex-deputy charged in deadly crash treated as ‘high-risk resident,’ allowed to use desk phone
Deon Gibson, 37, was arrested on June 29.
4 months after bond violation, hit-and-run suspect arrested again

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Chase involving underage, unlicensed driver ends in deadly crash near Charleston airport
Sheriff Kristin Graziano addressed a stipulation in the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat...
Charleston Co. sheriff: Deputies to only follow-up women seeking abortion at their request
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:29 a.m. on...
2 killed after chase of underage driver ends in crash near Charleston airport
Authorities say a tractor-trailer lost its load near Sols Lane. The vehicle’s gas tank was...
FIRST ALERT: Tractor-trailer loses load, blocks portion of Clements Ferry Road