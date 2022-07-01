Charge upgraded to murder against man in North Charleston shooting after victim dies

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the victim of a shooting at a motel has died, leading to upgraded charges against the suspect.

Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, now faces a charge of murder rather than attempted murder since the death of the victim, Chief Deputy Ken Hagge said.

Brown is also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police responded to the Charleston Heights Motel on Rivers Avenue at approximately 9:54 p.m. Saturday to the shooting.

Brown was identified as a suspect during the investigation, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

He was arrested early Sunday morning and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 3:41 a.m., according to jail records.

Judge James B. Gosnell Jr. denied bond for Brown on the attempted murder charge.

Brown remains in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

