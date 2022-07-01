Deputies: Woman found dead in vehicle from ‘apparent’ gunshot wounds

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a woman dead in her vehicle in the Walterboro area Friday morning.

Deputies responded to Feather Bed Road around 8 a.m.

At the scene, investigators say found a woman dead inside her vehicle from “apparent gunshot wounds.”

“Due to this being an ongoing investigation, additional details are limited at this time, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-549-2211.

