SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Emergency SNAP extended through August

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.(WSAZ)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Emergency SNAP food aid allotments have been approved through August, according to USDA officials.

The program provides expanded financial aid for food purchases.

It is unclear if the benefits will be available beyond August at this time.

The program gives snap recipients financial help with groceries. Recipients have been receiving expanded aid as a result of the pandemic.

According to officials, it is estimated that 303,742 households are receiving emergency allotment benefits.

A spokesperson for Governor Henry McMaster confirmed it would be a month-to-month decision on the program moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

James Hart, 62, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide, according to jail records.
Man charged in North Charleston crash that killed 2
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died early Thursday morning in a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
The North Charleston Police Department says the intersection of Rivers and Cosgrove Avenues...
Coroner IDs grandmother, grandson killed in Rivers Ave. crash
South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a fatal single-vehicle collision on...
1 dead following single-vehicle collision in N. Charleston
Crews responded to Cumberland Way near the Windsor Hill Plantation area at 9:53 p.m.
N. Charleston structure fire leaves 1 injured, 4 displaced

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died early Thursday morning in a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham (right) selected Tally Parham Casey, a civil...
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate
Work to repair a damaged bridge deck began at 6 a.m. Monday and is expected to take...
FIRST ALERT: Emergency bridge repair closes 1 lane of I-26 in Dorchester County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Emergency bridge repair to close 1 lane of I-26 in Dorchester County