SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Father exonerated on 2018 charge of homicide by child abuse

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been cleared in the 2018 death of his one-month-old daughter.

Troy Wilson was charged with homicide by child abuse in August 2018.

The charges followed an investigation by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office started a suspicious death investigation after police responded to a call for help and found the infant not breathing.

The child later died at an area hospital.

An incident report stated Wilson had been with the baby’s mother at a hospital but did not call 911 for three hours after the infant needed medical assistance.

A forensic pathologist concluded the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, which included a right rear skull fracture and would have required massive force, an affidavit stated.

Court records state the not guilty verdict closed the case on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:29 a.m. on...
Chase involving underage driver ends in deadly crash near Charleston airport
Antwan Lamont Scott faces charges of murder, attempted armed robbery, second-degree burglary...
Man arrested in deadly downtown Tuesday night restaurant shooting
Rashiean Richmond Washington, 25, is wanted on two counts of murder, possession of a weapon...
Police searching for man wanted in fatal double shooting
Newly-released security video shows Emily Pelletier inside the Al Cannon Detention Center, both...
Ex-deputy charged in deadly crash treated as ‘high-risk resident,’ allowed to use desk phone
Deon Gibson, 37, was arrested on June 29.
4 months after bond violation, hit-and-run suspect arrested again

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:29 a.m. on...
Chase involving underage driver ends in deadly crash near Charleston airport
An attempted murder charge against Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, has been upgraded to murder, North...
Charge upgraded to murder against man in North Charleston shooting after victim dies
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Father found not guilty of homicide by child abuse
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Chase involving underage, unlicensed driver ends in deadly crash near Charleston airport