Father exonerated on 2018 charge of homicide by child abuse

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been cleared in the 2018 death of his one-month-old daughter.

Troy Wilson was charged with homicide by child abuse in August 2018.

The charges followed an investigation by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office started a suspicious death investigation after police responded to a call for help and found the infant not breathing.

The child later died at an area hospital.

An incident report stated Wilson had been with the baby’s mother at a hospital but did not call 911 for three hours after the infant needed medical assistance.

A forensic pathologist concluded the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, which included a right rear skull fracture and would have required massive force, an affidavit stated.

Court records state the not guilty verdict closed the case on Thursday.

