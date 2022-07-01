SC Lottery
FDA: Do not use baby neck floats after infant dies, another injured

The FDA is warning parents not to use baby neck floats after one death and injury were reported.
The FDA is warning parents not to use baby neck floats after one death and injury were reported.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A federal agency is warning parents and caregivers of the possible dangers of using baby neck floats.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an infant has died and another was hospitalized while using the item. It is also possible that some incidents have not been reported to the agency.

Neck floats are inflatable plastic rings worn around a baby’s neck that allow babies to float freely in the water.

Officials said parents and caregivers use these products during a baby’s bath, while their baby is swimming, and as a physical therapy tool (water therapy intervention) for babies with developmental delays or disabilities.

The FDA recommends that parents and caregivers not use the product as it can lead to death or serious injury. Anyone who has experienced issues associated with using neck floats is encouraged to file a voluntary report through MedWatch.

Those with further questions can call the Division of Industry and Consumer Education at 1-800-638-2041.

