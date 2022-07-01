SC Lottery
Fireworks show at ‘The Joe’ canceled, city says

The City of Charleston says there is already a significant amount of water on the field, and more rain is expected through the weekend.(Live 5 News)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An Independence Day concert and fireworks show at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park has been canceled because of heavy rain and field conditions.

The City of Charleston says there is already a significant amount of water on the field, and more rain is expected through the weekend. The show was supposed to take place Saturday evening and be free for the public.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed,” Director of Cultural Affairs Scott Watson said. “This promised to be a great family event, and we hate to have to cancel. That said, we want to thank the Charleston Symphony for all the hard work they put into planning an outstanding show and for immediately volunteering to perform at another special free end-of-summer celebration, which we’ll announce as soon as the details have been finalized.”

Ticketholders who reserved paid to park while claiming their free tickets online will receive automatic refunds from the Charleston RiverDogs’ ticketing office.

The show was going to cost the city $40,000, according to city spokesman Jack O’Toole.

