FIRST ALERT: Tractor-trailer loses load, blocks portion of Clements Ferry Road

Authorities say a tractor-trailer lost its load near Sols Lane. The vehicle’s gas tank was...
Authorities say a tractor-trailer lost its load near Sols Lane. The vehicle’s gas tank was damaged in the accident.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say northbound lanes of Clements Ferry Road have been blocked after an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

Authorities say a tractor-trailer lost its load near Sols Lane. The vehicle’s fuel tank was damaged in the accident.

Police said drivers should expect delays while crews worked to clean up the gas spill.

