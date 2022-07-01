FIRST ALERT: Tractor-trailer loses load, blocks portion of Clements Ferry Road
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say northbound lanes of Clements Ferry Road have been blocked after an accident involving a tractor-trailer.
Authorities say a tractor-trailer lost its load near Sols Lane. The vehicle’s fuel tank was damaged in the accident.
Police said drivers should expect delays while crews worked to clean up the gas spill.
