Lowcountry man arrested after gun, drugs found in vehicle

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A St. Helena Island man is facing charges after deputies say they found a handgun and drugs in his vehicle Thursday.

Aaron Atkins, 30, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carry of a pistol, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Broad River Boulevard in Burton just before 11:00 p.m.

While speaking with the driver, they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, an incident report stated.

Atkins was detained while a search of the vehicle was conducted.

“Inside the vehicle, deputies located a handgun, as well as a trafficking weight of cocaine, a distribution amount of marijuana, some yet-to-be-identified pills and cash,” the sheriff’s office said.

Atkins is in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center

The unidentified pills will be analyzed at the sheriff’s office forensic services lab. Following those analyses, Atkins may face additional criminal charges.

