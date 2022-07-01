Police on the scene of early-morning crash near airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police officers working a crash scene near the Charleston International Airport have blocked off portions of Dorchester Road early Friday morning.

Several police units responded before 4 a.m. to a scene along Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway.

Authorities have not yet released details on the incident.

A portion of Dorchester Road appeared to be blocked off between Covington Drive and Great Oak Drive. Police have placed traffic cones in the roadway.

Drivers traveling through the area should use caution and expect the possibility of delays.

North Charleston Police have blocked off a portion of Dorchester Road near the Charleston International Airport. (Live 5)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

