Tropical Storm Bonnie, 2nd named storm of the year, forms

Tropical Storm Bonnie has formed in the Atlantic as of Friday morning after a center of circulation strengthened.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The second named storm of 2022′s Atlantic hurricane season has formed in the Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Storm Bonnie was about 265 miles east of Bluefields, Nicaragua as of 8 a.m. and was traveling west at 18 mph.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

A west-northwestward motion is expected to begin on Sunday

and continue into Monday. On the forecast track, the system will move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday, cross southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rica Friday night, and emerge over the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday.

The system will then move offshore of but parallel to the coasts of El Salvador, Guatemala, and southern Mexico Saturday through Monday.

