Very wet Friday, trending drier for the 4th of July weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unsettled weather continues today across the Lowcountry with off and on rain and storms as a weak area of low pressure slides up our coastline. A cloudy sky is expected today with the chance of rain both this morning and this afternoon. Pockets of heavy rain are possible today. Highs will only top out near 80° this afternoon, 10° below average for the first day of July. The aforementioned low is expected to make it’s closest passage to our area this evening and overnight bringing the potential for a round of very heavy rainfall, especially near the coast. Minor flooding is possible and the situation will be watched closely for people who have Friday evening plans in flood vulnerable areas like Downtown Charleston. Saturday will be a transitional day as the deep tropical moisture begins to move to the northeast. This will allow us to trend toward a little more sunshine and a little less rainfall over the holiday weekend. By Sunday, we should be getting back to a more typical summertime pattern with hot days that end in a few afternoon or evening storms. Highs will be near 90° for both Sunday and the 4th of July!

TODAY: Mainly Cloudy. Rain/Storms Likely. High 81.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

4TH OF JULY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

