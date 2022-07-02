SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Elgin Saturday

2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Elgin Saturday
2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Elgin Saturday(USGS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook the ground near Elgin again on Saturday.

The earthquake happened at 11:59 a.m., according to the US Geological Survey. It happened 3.9 miles east of Elgin.

Another small earthquake happened at 9:10 p.m. on Friday and measured in at 1.7.

See a map of who felt it here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:29 a.m. on...
Coroner IDs victims in crash near the airport involving underage driver
Crews responded to the Planters Retreat Apartments on Ladson Road.
Crews respond to Summerville apartment complex
The City of Charleston says there is already a significant amount of water on the field, and...
Fireworks show at ‘The Joe’ canceled, city says
An attempted murder charge against Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, has been upgraded to murder, North...
Charge upgraded to murder against man in North Charleston shooting after victim dies
Sheriff Kristin Graziano addressed a stipulation in the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat...
Charleston Co. sheriff: Deputies to only contact women seeking abortion at their request

Latest News

Tracking Tropical Storm Colin off of South Carolina's coast
Tropical Storm Colin develops off South Carolina’s Coast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Colin has developed off the South Carolina Coast this morning
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Tracking Tropical Storm Colin
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
Tropical Storm Bonnie has formed in the Atlantic as of Friday morning after a center of...
Tropical Storm Bonnie, 2nd named storm of the year, forms