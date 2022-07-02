SC Lottery
Charleston Animal Society offering ‘pet amnesty’ July 5th through 8th

The 4th of July is one of the most dangerous days for pets, and more dogs and cats turn up missing around this holiday than any other, according to the Charleston Animal Society.(Live 5)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is offering “pet amnesty” July 5th through July 8th where any lost animal that turns up there can be reclaimed with no fees.

“By far, we see more pets turn up missing right after the 4th of July than any other time of year,” Charleston Animal Society Chief Lifesaving Officer Pearl Sutton said. “We urge people to keep their pets inside and always have them on leashes because of fireworks that will be going off around the holiday, frightening animals.”

The shelter will be closed on July 4th but will be back open the following day. Sutton encourages people searching for lost pets to immediately come to the shelter without delay.

The Charleston Animal Society has a few tips on what to do if you pet becomes lost.

  • Visit Charleston Animal Society at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston to see if your pet has been picked up by animal control or a concerned citizen and brought to the shelter.
  • Visit CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/lost-dogs or CharlestonAnimalSociety/lost-cats.
  • Post a picture and information about your pet’s last known whereabouts on social media like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

