Coroner’s office investigating death of 3-year-old

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office says a 3-year-old was fatally wounded Friday.

Jacqueline Major, 3, of Swansea, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office says the manner of death is accidental.

Meanwhile, the cause of death is pending as an autopsy has not been completed. Officials have not said when the autopsy will take place.

“Our condolences go out to this family as well as our prayers to Little Miss Major’s brother, who was also injured in this incident,” Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

