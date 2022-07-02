SC Lottery
Crews respond to Summerville apartment complex

Crews responded to the Planters Retreat Apartments on Ladson Road.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A large police and firefighter presence was seen at an apartment complex in Summerville Friday night.

Crews responded to the Planters Retreat Apartments on Ladson Road.

There is no official word yet on what officials are responding to or if there are any injuries related to this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

