Deputies searching for missing man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Jody Capps, 34, was reported missing on Friday.

Deputies say Capps may be in the area of Boundary Street and Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort.

They described Capps as 6′00″ tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office emergency dispatch at 911.

