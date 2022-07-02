FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Colin has developed off the South Carolina Coast this morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure that is being monitored for tropical development (see tropics section below) will move along the coast into North Carolina today. The bulk of the tropical moisture will be situated to our north which will allow for less rain and storm coverage today. However, scattered showers and storms are still possible this afternoon and evening as the seabreeze moves onshore. Flooding is possible, expecially for those areas that received several inches of rain last night. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. By Sunday, we should be getting back to a more typical summertime pattern with hot days that end in a few afternoon or evening storms. Highs will be near 90° for both Sunday and the 4th of July! We could see a few scattered storms for the 4th of July, so have rain gear ready to go!

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Colin developed early this morning of the South Carolina coast. This is the system that brought a significant amount of rain to the area last night. This system will move northeast out of our area today. No additional impacts expected aside from rough surf. Otherwise, a tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea has a low (10%) chance of development as it moves west-northwestward during the next few days across the Caribbean Sea.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 76.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 75.

4TH OF JULY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 76.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 75.

