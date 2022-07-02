SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Google to erase more location info as abortion bans expand

FILE: In this Dec. 14, 2020, photo, the Google logo is seen above the company's HQ. Google will...
FILE: In this Dec. 14, 2020, photo, the Google logo is seen above the company's HQ. Google will automatically purge information about users who visit abortion clinics or other places that could trigger legal problems now that the U.S. Supreme Court has opened the door for states to ban the termination of pregnancies.(Ben Nuttall / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google will automatically purge information about users who visit abortion clinics or other places that could trigger legal problems now that the U.S. Supreme Court has opened the door for states to ban the termination of pregnancies.

The company behind the internet’s dominant internet search engine and the Android software that powers most of the world’s smartphones outlined the new privacy protections in a Friday blog post.

Besides automatically deleting visits to abortion clinics, Google also cited counseling centers, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics, and cosmetic surgery clinics as other destinations that will be erased from users’ location histories. Users have always had the option edit their location histories on their own, but Google will proactively do it for them as an added level of protection.

“We’re committed to delivering robust privacy protections for people who use our products, and we will continue to look for new ways to strengthen and improve these protections,” Jen Fitzpatrick, a Google senior vice president, wrote in the blog post.

With laws varying from state to state, there are a variety of legal cases headed to court. (CNN, WTMJ, WISC, WCCO, KXLN, KHOU, KFYR, WTVF, GETTY IMAGES)

The pledge comes amid escalating pressure on Google and other Big Tech companies to do more to shield the troves of sensitive personal information through their digital services and products from government authorities and other outsiders.

The calls for more stringent privacy controls were triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion. That reversal could make abortion illegal in more than a dozen states, raising the specter that records about people’s location, texts, searches and emails could be used in prosecutions against abortion procedures or even for medical care sought in a miscarriage.

Like other technology companies, Google each year receives thousands of government demands for users’ digital records as part of misconduct investigations. Google says it pushes back against search warrants and other demands that are overly broad or appear to be baseless.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:29 a.m. on...
Coroner IDs victims in crash near the airport involving underage driver
Crews responded to the Planters Retreat Apartments on Ladson Road.
Crews respond to Summerville apartment complex
The City of Charleston says there is already a significant amount of water on the field, and...
Fireworks show at ‘The Joe’ canceled, city says
An attempted murder charge against Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, has been upgraded to murder, North...
Charge upgraded to murder against man in North Charleston shooting after victim dies
Sheriff Kristin Graziano addressed a stipulation in the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat...
Charleston Co. sheriff: Deputies to only contact women seeking abortion at their request

Latest News

The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council
2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Elgin Saturday
2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Elgin Saturday
If you get one of these messages, the sheriff’s office says do not click the link and delete...
SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s office warns of t-shirt scam