SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center started on Friday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) - An investigation remains ongoing at a funeral home in Indiana after authorities made a disturbing discovery.

According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, 31 bodies, some of which were in advanced stages of decomposition, were found at the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday.

WAVE reports investigators also found the cremation remains of 16 people.

Police said all decedents were taken to the Clark County coroner’s office to be identified and are working with multiple agencies for their investigation.

Authorities urged anyone with more information regarding this incident to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:29 a.m. on...
Coroner IDs victims in crash near the airport involving underage driver
Crews responded to the Planters Retreat Apartments on Ladson Road.
Crews respond to Summerville apartment complex
The City of Charleston says there is already a significant amount of water on the field, and...
Fireworks show at ‘The Joe’ canceled, city says
An attempted murder charge against Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, has been upgraded to murder, North...
Charge upgraded to murder against man in North Charleston shooting after victim dies
Sheriff Kristin Graziano addressed a stipulation in the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat...
Charleston Co. sheriff: Deputies to only contact women seeking abortion at their request

Latest News

FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council
FILE: In this Dec. 14, 2020, photo, the Google logo is seen above the company's HQ. Google will...
Google to erase more location info as abortion bans expand
2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Elgin Saturday
2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Elgin Saturday
If you get one of these messages, the sheriff’s office says do not click the link and delete...
SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s office warns of t-shirt scam