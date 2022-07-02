Man and his son ejected from motorcycle after crash

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Folly Beach Police Department says a man and his child were injured and ejected from a motorcycle after a crash Saturday.

It happened on Folly Road at the entrance of the Folly River Boat Ramp around 3:45 p.m.

The young son was on the back of the motorcycle as the man was flying down the bicycle lane onto the island, according to Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath.

The motorcycle hit a vehicle that was making a left turn after being waived through stopped traffic, Gilreath said.

Both the man and his son were ejected and injured. They were taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, no one was injured in the other vehicle.

No charges have been announced in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.