No injuries in fire at N. Charleston commercial garage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is working to find out the cause of a structure fire at a commercial garage.

Crews responded to 3995 Dorchester Rd. after reports of a fire inside the garage.

At the scene, firefighters say they found the garage showing smoke from all sides.

“Crews made entry and found fire in the shop area described as 10 bay doors long with multiple vehicles on fire,” the department said in a news release.

Firefighters say within 20 minutes, they put out the bulk of the fire and switched to salvage and overhaul operations.

The business was closed at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The Charleston Fire Department and the St. Andrews Fire Department also responded to the scene.

