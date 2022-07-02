SC Lottery
Portion of Lowcountry under Flood Advisory

Parts of Berkeley, Charleston and Colleton counties are under a Flood Advisory Friday night.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parts of Berkeley, Charleston and Colleton counties are under a Flood Advisory Friday night.

The advisory goes until midnight.

The National Weather Service says minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible.

Meanwhile, the Charleston Police Department says officers will be monitoring areas prone to flooding.

“...There will likely be full road or partial lane closures through tomorrow morning, especially in the downtown area,” the department said in a tweet.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

