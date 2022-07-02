Report: Porter-Gaud alum Nesmith traded to Pacers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Porter-Gaud alum Aaron Nesmith is part of a multiple player trade that will take him from the Boston Celtics to the Indiana Pacers the Associated Press and ESPN reported on Friday.

Nesmith, who was the 14th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Celtics will be traded along with Daniel Theis, a 2023 first round pick and 3 other players in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon.

The Lowcountry native has played 2 seasons for the Celtics averaging over 4 points and 2 rebounds per game while shooting almost 41% from 3 point range.

The deal could be made official next week.

