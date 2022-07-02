SC Lottery
Report: Porter-Gaud alum Nesmith traded to Pacers

Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) waits on the court during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Porter-Gaud alum Aaron Nesmith is part of a multiple player trade that will take him from the Boston Celtics to the Indiana Pacers the Associated Press and ESPN reported on Friday.

Nesmith, who was the 14th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Celtics will be traded along with Daniel Theis, a 2023 first round pick and 3 other players in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon.

The Lowcountry native has played 2 seasons for the Celtics averaging over 4 points and 2 rebounds per game while shooting almost 41% from 3 point range.

The deal could be made official next week.

