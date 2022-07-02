SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Salt Lake City replacing fireworks with laser light show over Fourth of July weekend

Utah's continued drought conditions have led to fireworks being illegal this year in Salt Lake...
Utah's continued drought conditions have led to fireworks being illegal this year in Salt Lake City.(stockstudioX via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - Residents in Salt Lake City are going to have to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday a bit differently this year.

The city is replacing its popular fireworks show with a laser light display for the first time.

City officials shared that due to Utah’s drought and dry conditions, fireworks are not allowed in any of the city’s parks or public spaces.

Officials said the safest decision this year is for residents to attend a public show like Salt Lake City Public Lands’ inaugural Laser Light Nights.

The first show is scheduled for Saturday at Jordan Park. It is expected to be about 20 minutes and choreographed to music.

Officials shared a map of where fireworks remain legal in the state, but those caught violating firework restrictions may be fined $1,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:29 a.m. on...
Coroner IDs victims in crash near the airport involving underage driver
Antwan Lamont Scott faces charges of murder, attempted armed robbery, second-degree burglary...
Man arrested in deadly downtown Tuesday night restaurant shooting
Rashiean Richmond Washington, 25, is wanted on two counts of murder, possession of a weapon...
Police searching for man wanted in fatal double shooting
Newly-released security video shows Emily Pelletier inside the Al Cannon Detention Center, both...
Ex-deputy charged in deadly crash treated as ‘high-risk resident,’ allowed to use desk phone
Deon Gibson, 37, was arrested on June 29.
4 months after bond violation, hit-and-run suspect arrested again

Latest News

Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
Crews responded to 3995 Dorchester Rd. after reports of a fire inside the garage.
No injuries in fire at N. Charleston commercial garage
FILE - This Oct. 27, 2011 file photo shows the Perdido oil platform located about 200 miles...
Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales over next 5 years
Police say a 20-year-old mother was shot and killed while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a...
Baby’s father charged in slaying of stroller-pushing NYC mom