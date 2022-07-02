SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s office warns of t-shirt scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says messages asking people to buy sheriff’s office t-shirts are a scam.

If you get one of these messages, the sheriff’s office says do not click the link and delete the message.

An example of what the scam looks like can be viewed below:

⚠️ SCAM ALERT! ⚠️ If you get a message asking you to buy a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office shirt, do not click the link and delete the message. This is not from us. It is a #scam. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/HSwtxmCKew — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) July 2, 2022

