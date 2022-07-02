SC Lottery
SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s office warns of t-shirt scam

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says messages asking people to buy sheriff’s office t-shirts are a scam.

If you get one of these messages, the sheriff’s office says do not click the link and delete the message.

An example of what the scam looks like can be viewed below:

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

