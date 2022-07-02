Tropical Storm Colin develops off South Carolina’s Coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Colin developed early Saturday morning off of South Carolina’s coast.

Coastal Georgetown is under a tropical storm warning, but the impact is expected to only be offshore in that area.

This system is headed northeast and will move out of the area by the end of the day. If you have any plans in North Carolina for the holiday weekend, this could impact them with tropical storm force wind (around 40 mph) and heavy rain.

Here's the latest track of Tropical Storm Colin from the 5:00 advisory. pic.twitter.com/GWmfeLNwox — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) July 2, 2022

No additional impacts are expected aside from rough surf for the Charleston area.

Our meteorologists are tracking the system to make sure you have the first alert to any changes.

