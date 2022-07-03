SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Accident causes lane closure on Parris Island Gateway

The southbound lane of the Parris Island Gateway is blocked as of around 1:12 p.m.
The southbound lane of the Parris Island Gateway is blocked as of around 1:12 p.m.(WAFF)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency services are working to clear the roadway on Parris Island Gateway after an accident caused a lane closure at Midtown Dr. in Port Royal, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The southbound lane of the Parris Island Gateway is blocked as of around 1:12 p.m.

Motorists should use caution and expect delays for the next hour or so.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacqueline Major, 3, of Swansea, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
It happened on Folly Road at the entrance of the Folly River Boat Ramp around 3:45 p.m.
Man and his son ejected from motorcycle after crash
Crews responded to the Planters Retreat Apartments on Ladson Road.
Crews respond to Summerville apartment complex
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:29 a.m. on...
Coroner IDs victims in crash near the airport involving underage driver
Tracking Tropical Storm Colin off of South Carolina's coast
Tropical Storm Colin develops off South Carolina’s Coast

Latest News

The National Weather Service issued a ‘moderate’ rip current risk on Sunday for the beaches in...
National Weather Service issues ‘moderate’ rip current risk in Horry, Georgetown counties
Jody Capps, 34, was reported missing on Friday.
Missing man found unharmed
Earthquakes hit SC
Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area
The dog adoption fee will be waved through Sunday, and the reclaim fee will be waived starting...
Dorchester Paws waives dog adoption, reclaim fees