Accident causes lane closure on Parris Island Gateway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency services are working to clear the roadway on Parris Island Gateway after an accident caused a lane closure at Midtown Dr. in Port Royal, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The southbound lane of the Parris Island Gateway is blocked as of around 1:12 p.m.

Motorists should use caution and expect delays for the next hour or so.

