Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes hit the Midlands area of South Carolina in the last 24 hours.

Officials said the second earthquake occurred 4.7 miles South West of Lugoff at around 5:29 a.m.

This earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 3 km.

USGS reports a 1.6 magnitude #earthquake 4.3 miles SSW of Lugoff at 6:30 a.m. (7-3-22).



More info: https://t.co/GSjsIMSbQI pic.twitter.com/nGw4I6zrBT — SCEMD (@SCEMD) July 3, 2022

According to officials, the first earthquake happened 4 miles east of Elgin, SC, at around 11:16 p.m.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.9 and a depth of 2 km.

In case you were wondering if it was fireworks or earthquakes earlier this morning…



USGS reports a 1.9 magnitude #earthquake just over 3 miles E of Elgin at 12:16 a.m. (7-3-22).



More info: https://t.co/iWlVXmQS0D pic.twitter.com/w4ht9Uc0Hb — SCEMD (@SCEMD) July 3, 2022

Recently, DHEC addressed this recent series of earthquakes and why they could be happening.

