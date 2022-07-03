SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area

Earthquakes hit SC
Earthquakes hit SC
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes hit the Midlands area of South Carolina in the last 24 hours.

Officials said the second earthquake occurred 4.7 miles South West of Lugoff at around 5:29 a.m.

This earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 3 km.

According to officials, the first earthquake happened 4 miles east of Elgin, SC, at around 11:16 p.m.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.9 and a depth of 2 km.

Recently, DHEC addressed this recent series of earthquakes and why they could be happening.

PREVIOUSLY: DHEC gives insight on cause of recent earthquakes in SC

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacqueline Major, 3, of Swansea, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
It happened on Folly Road at the entrance of the Folly River Boat Ramp around 3:45 p.m.
Man and his son ejected from motorcycle after crash
Crews responded to the Planters Retreat Apartments on Ladson Road.
Crews respond to Summerville apartment complex
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:29 a.m. on...
Coroner IDs victims in crash near the airport involving underage driver
Tracking Tropical Storm Colin off of South Carolina's coast
Tropical Storm Colin develops off South Carolina’s Coast

Latest News

The National Weather Service issued a ‘moderate’ rip current risk on Sunday for the beaches in...
National Weather Service issues ‘moderate’ rip current risk in Horry, Georgetown counties
Jody Capps, 34, was reported missing on Friday.
Missing man found unharmed
The dog adoption fee will be waved through Sunday, and the reclaim fee will be waived starting...
Dorchester Paws waives dog adoption, reclaim fees
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Woman becomes on of Hawaii's best adaptive surfers