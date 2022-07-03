SC Lottery
Dorchester Paws waives dog adoption, reclaim fees

The dog adoption fee will be waved through Sunday, and the reclaim fee will be waived starting...
The dog adoption fee will be waved through Sunday, and the reclaim fee will be waived starting Sunday through Friday.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In preparation for the Fourth of July, a animal shelter in Summerville is waving reclaim fees and dog adoption fees.

Dorchester Paws says the holiday is known to increase intake at shelters as pets escape from their homes.

The dog adoption fee will be waved through Sunday, and the reclaim fee will be waived starting Sunday through Friday. All lost pets are listed here.

The shelter says they urgently need fosters and adopters to help during this time.

“Despite reducing adoption fees and having a temporary moratorium in place on intakes since June 15th, the shelter has had to turn away animals due to not having any kennel space available for them,” the shelter wrote in a news release. “When one kennel opens, it is filled later with another animal that has been brought in by Dorchester County Neighborhood Services the same day.”

Since that moratorium began two weeks ago, they have taken in 169 animals, according to spokesperson Danielle Zuck.

“There are not enough kennels open for the anticipated amount of animals that will be brought to Dorchester Paws over the next few days,” the shelter wrote. “The animals that are coming in will be held on their stray or microchip holds taking up kennels for the next 5-14 days before being able to be adopted out.”

If you are interested in fostering an adult dog, the shelter is open any day from noon to 5 p.m.

Foster applications should be filled out in advance at dorchesterpaws.org/foster.

