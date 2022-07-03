Vehicle overturns, driver killed in Colleton Co., troopers say

COLLETON COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the Walterboro area on Sunday.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on SC 61 near I-95.

A 2000 GMC was traveling north on SC 61 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then ran left off the road and overturned, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The driver of the vehicle died.

Meanwhile, the other two passengers were not taken to the hospital, Tidwell said.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

