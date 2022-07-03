National Weather Service issues ‘moderate’ rip current risk in Horry, Georgetown counties

SC Lottery
The National Weather Service issued a ‘moderate’ rip current risk on Sunday for the beaches in Horry and Georgetown counties.(Source: National Weather Service)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Those enjoying the beach for the Fourth of July weekend need to be careful if they head out into the waters.

While the remnants of Tropical Storm Colin are heading out to sea, rip currents still remain a concern.

FIRST ALERT | Cold front brings spotty showers later Sunday evening

The National Weather Service issued a ‘moderate’ rip current risk on Sunday for the beaches in Horry and Georgetown counties. This means only experienced swimmers who know how to escape a rip current should enter the surf.

Rip currents are powerful, channeled currents of water that flow away from the shore and can extend past the line of breaking waves.

If you get caught in a rip current, do not panic and waste your energy. Instead, you should call for help and stay afloat while you wait for a lifeguard or rescue crew to get to you. And if you have to swim out a rip current, be sure to swim parallel to shore until you are out of the current. Do not try to swim directly to shore while in a rip current.

