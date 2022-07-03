SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Rain and storm chances continue through the holiday weekend

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical summertime weather is in the forecast for the rest of the holiday weekend. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. A few isolated showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening, not everyone will see one. More of the same for the 4th of July! Highs will be near 90° with a few scattered storms for the 4th of July.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Colin is currently located in North Carolina and will continue moving northeast into the open waters of the Atlantic later today. A tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea has a 0% chance of development as it moves west northwestward during the next few days across the Caribbean Sea.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 76.

4TH OF JULY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 76.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 77.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 77.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 77.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain & Storms. High 91, Low 76.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to the Planters Retreat Apartments on Ladson Road.
Crews respond to Summerville apartment complex
Jacqueline Major, 3, of Swansea, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:29 a.m. on...
Coroner IDs victims in crash near the airport involving underage driver
It happened on Folly Road at the entrance of the Folly River Boat Ramp around 3:45 p.m.
Man and his son ejected from motorcycle after crash
Tracking Tropical Storm Colin off of South Carolina's coast
Tropical Storm Colin develops off South Carolina’s Coast

Latest News

Tracking Tropical Storm Colin off of South Carolina's coast
Tropical Storm Colin develops off South Carolina’s Coast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Tracking Tropical Storm Colin
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast