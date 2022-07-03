Rain and storm chances continue through the holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical summertime weather is in the forecast for the rest of the holiday weekend. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. A few isolated showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening, not everyone will see one. More of the same for the 4th of July! Highs will be near 90° with a few scattered storms for the 4th of July.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Colin is currently located in North Carolina and will continue moving northeast into the open waters of the Atlantic later today. A tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea has a 0% chance of development as it moves west northwestward during the next few days across the Caribbean Sea.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 76.

4TH OF JULY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 76.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 77.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 77.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 77.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain & Storms. High 91, Low 76.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.