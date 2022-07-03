RiverDogs routed by Pelicans 13-6

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs lost their fourth game in a row on Saturday by a final score of 13-6 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, as they could not keep the Pelicans off the bases.

This is the longest losing streak that the RiverDogs have had this season.

The Pelicans (5-3, 52-22) jumped on the board in the bottom of the second inning, sending 11 men to the plate and scoring six runs.

Kevin Alacantara led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, Malcom Quintero broke the 0-0 tie with an RBI single. After a walk, Alejandro Rivero hit a single to make it 2-0.

Then, Juan Mora hit a ground ball to shortstop, but an error from Carson Williams (8) made it a 3-0 game.

Two batters later, James Triantos hit a double into left field to make it 6-0, forcing RHP Daiveyon Whittle out of the game.

Whittle lasted 1.2 innings, allowing six runs (three earned) on four hits, two walks and two strikeouts. He gave way to RHP Jonny Cuevas, who got Ezequiel Pagan to ground out to end the inning.

The RiverDogs (2-6, 48-26) responded in the top of the third inning, scoring three runs and sending eight men to the plate.

Christian Johnson led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, Carson Williams knocked him in with an RBI single. Then, Willy Vasquez brought in Williams with his second double of the game.

Bobby Seymour followed that up with an RBI single to make it 6-3.

The Pelicans responded with home runs in the bottom of the third and fourth innings off of Cuevas.

Felix Stevens led off the bottom of the third inning with a home run, and Triantos led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to left field to make it 8-3.The RiverDogs did not go quietly, as they got two runs in the top of the fifth inning. With one out, Julio Meza brought in Seymour with an RBI single.

Then, with men on the corners, Jelfry Marte bunted Oneill Manzueta home to make it 8-5.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Pelicans answered by scoring three runs and sending eight men to the plate.

Wetzel led off with a single and scored on an RBI double by Mora.

After a walk to Triantos, Alcantara and Pagan hit back-to-back singles to make it an 11-5 game and chasing Cuevas out of the game. Cuevas went 3.0 innings, giving up five runs on six hits and walking four batters.

The RiverDogs scored again in the top of the sixth inning, as Nick Schnell led off with a double and scored on an RBI single from Willy Vasquez to make it 11-6.Myrtle Beach responded in the bottom half of the inning, scoring two runs off of RHP Aneudy Cortorreal.

Quintero led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Two batters later, Mora brought him in with an RBI single.

Then, Triantos and Alacantara both walked to bring runs in and expand the lead to 13-6.RHP Angel Gonzalez (1-0) was credited with the win on Saturday, providing 1.1 innings of relief.

He gave up one run on three hits and struck out three. Daiveyon Whittle was charged with the loss for the RiverDogs, falling to 0-4 on the season.

For the second game in a row, Willy Vasquez had a banner night, as he reached base safely four times, going 3/4 with two doubles and 2 RBI. Neraldo Catalina provided 2.1 innings of shutout baseball, just one hit and striking out two.

The final game of this series will take place tomorrow at 7:03, as the RiverDogs look to end their four-game slide.

They will send RHP JJ Goss (0-4, 5.98) to the mound, while RHP Porter Hodge (4-2, 3.20) will toe the rubber for the Pelicans for the second time of this series.Single-game tickets are available for all RiverDogs home games at riverdogs.com RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.