SCAM ALERT: Lowcountry police departments warn of t-shirt scam

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Charleston Police Department both say they are not...
The Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Charleston Police Department both say they are not selling department t-shirts through text messages.(Pixabay)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A day after the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office warned the public of a t-shirt scam, two more law enforcement agencies are also sending out scam alerts.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Charleston Police Department both say they are not selling department t-shirts through text messages.

“We do not sell t-shirts or solicit any other business through text messages,” the Mount Pleasant Police Department wrote in a tweet. “Along with other local agencies, these scam text messages are circulating around our area.”

Officials say if you receive one of these messages, do not click the link and delete the text.

An example of what the scam looks like can be viewed below:

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

