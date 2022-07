CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry counties are currently under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, according to the National Weather Service.

Beaufort and Colleton counties are under the warning until 6:45 p.m.

NWS expect impacts to include damage to trees and powerlines.

Jasper and Hampton counties are also under the warning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.