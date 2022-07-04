SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

81-year-old man dies at lake after breaking off with group of swimmers

An 81-year-old man was found dead in a Kansas Lake on Monday.
An 81-year-old man was found dead in a Kansas Lake on Monday.(pxhere)
By Shain Bergan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV/Gray News) - An 81-year-old man was found dead in a Kansas lake Monday morning after breaking off from his group during a swim.

Douglas County deputies were called at 6:30 a.m. to Lone Star Lake after a boater found a man unresponsive in the water.

The man was brought to shore and life-saving measures were attempted, KCTV reports. Rescuers, however, were unable to revive the man.

Authorities found the man, from Lawrence, was part of a group that regularly swims at the lake.

He broke off from the group to head back to shore and was found unresponsive in the water a short time later.

No foul play is suspected, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s name was not released by authorities.

The sheriff’s office offered condolences to the man’s family.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacqueline Major, 3, of Swansea, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
The development will be located on almost 15 acres off Highway 17 around Joe Bryant Court.
Residents react to Mt. Pleasant retail development proposal
It happened on Folly Road at the entrance of the Folly River Boat Ramp around 3:45 p.m.
Man and his son ejected from motorcycle after crash
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
Beaufort and Colleton counties are under the warning until 6:45 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lowcountry counties

Latest News

Denmark police is invesigating a deadly shooting and the 22-year-old suspect is in custody.
Denmark shooting: 22-year-old suspect charged with murder
For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting
This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Alpine avalanche leaves 7 known dead, 13 missing in Italy
Police are responding to a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, authorities...
Police: 5 dead, 19 hospitalized in shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago suburb
Emilee Solomon, left, and Aysha Cross, right, have been missing for days.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girls