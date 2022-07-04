SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

94-year-old woman skydives to celebrate friend’s 100th birthday

To celebrate her best friend's 100th birthday, a 94-year-old woman made a once-in-a-lifetime skydiving trip. (KING, Skydive Snohomish via CNN)
By KING Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - A 94-year-old woman fulfilled a dream to skydive when she jumped out of a plane to celebrate her best friend’s 100th birthday.

Beverly Witte, 94, has done many things in her life. She spent 50 years as an employee of The Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture in Seattle and more than 20 years as a fossil preparer. She discovered the remains of a Dinictis cat-like creature that was 35 million years old.

But she had never jumped out of a plane.

“For the last seven years, I’ve been thinking about it,” Witte said.

So, to celebrate her best friend Sally’s 100th birthday, Witte made a once-in-a-lifetime trip with Skydive Snohomish.

Her friends and the entire staff of Cogir Senior Living, where Witte lives, were watching as she took the first step to her big tandem jump.

Minutes later, Witte and her instructor, Vlad, were coming down. Swirling in the air, holding on tight, they made their descent, returning to earth to cheers.

When asked if she’d skydive again, Witte said she might, but for now, she was ready to celebrate with her best friend.

“We’ve become good friends, haven’t we?” Sally said.

“Even better ones now,” Witte added.

Copyright 2022 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacqueline Major, 3, of Swansea, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
The development will be located on almost 15 acres off Highway 17 around Joe Bryant Court.
Residents react to Mt. Pleasant retail development proposal
It happened on Folly Road at the entrance of the Folly River Boat Ramp around 3:45 p.m.
Man and his son ejected from motorcycle after crash
Beaufort and Colleton counties are under the warning until 6:45 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lowcountry counties
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:29 a.m. on...
Coroner IDs victims in crash near the airport involving underage driver

Latest News

To celebrate her best friend's 100th birthday, a 94-year-old woman made a once-in-a-lifetime...
94-year-old woman parties with skydiving trip
Police say a 1-year-old infant has died in North Carolina after being left inside a hot car by...
Police: Child left in hot car by father dies in N. Carolina
Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.
1-year-old old dies after being left in hot car, police say
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help