Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks bidding war

An antique vampire-slaying kit sparked an international bidding war. (Credit: Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers LTD. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - There is an eerie auction for some gothic goods.

An antique vampire-slaying kit has sold in the United Kingdom for almost $16,000. That is more than six times the asking price.

The 19th century box has everything you would need to ward off vampires including crucifixes, holy water, a wooden stake and more.

The auction house says the kit once belonged to Lord William Hailey, a British aristocrat with a place in the House of Lords.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

