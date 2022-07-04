Charleston Animal Society offering pet amnesty this 4th of July holiday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The July 4th holiday is here, and many are excited to celebrate with fireworks and food. The Charleston Animal Society says this holiday is terrifying for all animals.

Instinctually the loud noises, bright colors, and all the commotion often cause anxiety.

This holiday is the most dangerous for animals as many escape from their homes and sometimes never return.

To help, the shelter is offering pet amnesty this holiday. If your four-legged friend gets out and is brought to the shelter they will return them to you free of charge.

Aldwin Roman with the shelter says even if you aren’t popping off fireworks, others near you may and your animals may still be affected.

The shelter recommends preparing beforehand to make your pet as comfortable as possible.

“Bring them inside to make sure they are secure. Even if they are inside making sure they have their collar on, they have a tag on, make sure their microchip is accurate because you never know,” Roman says.

If your pet does get out the shelter wants to remind people to check their local lost animal pages on social media and around their neighborhood first. If your pet still hasn’t been found by July 5th, check all local shelters because they may have been turned in.

The Charleston Animal Society will be closed for the holiday but will open Tuesday at noon. If any animals are turned in, you can get your pet back free of charge.

The Charleston Animal Society is located at 2455 Remount Rd. in North Charleston and can be reached at 843-747-4849.

