Charleston fireworks stand seeing big sales all weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While fireworks shows are scheduled across the Lowcountry for the Fourth of July weekend, many people will be setting off their own.

Fireworks Masters owner Kevin Carpenter says it was a little extra work this year getting all the products on the shelves because of supply chain issues. He says he ordered a container back in September and learned in April that it wouldn’t come in for July 4 sales.

He says it’s also been expensive behind the scenes, so some stands may have higher prices than last year. Carpenter says he didn’t raise his prices for customers but didn’t offer as many special savings this year for big purchases to reduce losses.

“I scrambled to go to all different people and suppliers and got a hold of plenty and it kind of came together at the last minute that all the ships started coming in, but it’s very expensive,” Carpenter said. “And since then, I understand that shipping costs have come down about half, so hopefully by New Year’s you’re going to see prices come back down.”

Carpenter says sales have been good this year. Firework sales doubled in 2020, which he attributes to people doing their own small setups.

Carpenter’s top safety advice to people is to make sure you set up your fireworks on a flat stable surface. That way they will shoot up into the air, with no chance of falling over and injuring anyone. He says the products burn hot and fast, so have water nearby.

