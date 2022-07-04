SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Chick-fil-A tests new express drive-thru lane for mobile order customers

Customers just use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee...
Customers just use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee will bring the order straight to their vehicle.(Chick-fil-A, Facebook/Chickfila Carrollton)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is testing a way for mobile customers to get their orders more quickly.

The restaurant chain has put in place new express drive-thru lanes only for mobile orders at select locations.

To use them, customers select “drive-thru express” on their mobile app, then visit their chosen restaurant.

Once there, customers can use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee will bring the order straight to their vehicle.

Drive-thru express is available at approximately 60 participating locations nationwide.

Chick-fil-A says it may roll out the lanes at more locations in 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacqueline Major, 3, of Swansea, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
The development will be located on almost 15 acres off Highway 17 around Joe Bryant Court.
Residents react to Mt. Pleasant retail development proposal
It happened on Folly Road at the entrance of the Folly River Boat Ramp around 3:45 p.m.
Man and his son ejected from motorcycle after crash
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
Beaufort and Colleton counties are under the warning until 6:45 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lowcountry counties

Latest News

For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting
Celebrations for Independence Day in the U.S. brought firework displays and flight delays.
July 4 celebrations in U.S. brought fireworks, flight delays
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
The April 25 fight at Septima P. Clark Academy involved 10 students and prompted an assistant...
Charleston school requests additional security measures after fight involving 10 students
A veteran offers a salute at a Dorchester County Memorial Day commemoration in May.
Here are the 15 SC counties with the most veterans