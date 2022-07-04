Classroom Champions: Teacher wants digital microscopes for science class

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Sixth-grade Alston Middle School teacher Elizabeth Matthews loves to keep her students engaged with frequent hands-on learning opportunities.

She says she also pulls inspiration in teaching from her students.

She says her current Donors Choose project was sparked from a student who brought a digital microscope to class.

“He was like, ‘Ms. Matthews, look at what we can do.’ He opened it up and we were looking at pollen grains coming out of the anther and the stamen and the students gathered around. When you can really show them in the moment with a microscope, the engagement is amazing,” Matthews said.

Matthews says having the large digital microscopes available to students in her class and on tables for them to use while at lab will not only spark curiosity but will also help them develop digital skills to be successful.

She says the larger screen will also make it easy for students to see what they are looking at up-close in her science class.

“I can sit here all day and tell them works are made from segments I want them to learn. It would mean the world to bring the whole year to life and allow them to do these tasks,” Matthews said.

Matthews says through her Donors Choose project she hopes to get two digital microscopes funded for her classroom.

She hopes to have them waiting for her students when they start back in the fall.

You can donate to the sixth-grade class at Alston Midde School, which still needs $186 dollars by clicking on the link right here.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

