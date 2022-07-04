Crews battle fire at Mt. Pleasant home
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say crews are on the scene of a house fire in Mount Pleasant Monday morning.
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says they are battling a two-story house fire on Venning Road.
Officials say to expect a large number of emergency vehicles in the area.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
