Crews battle fire at Mt. Pleasant home

Officials say crews are on the scene of a house fire in Mount Pleasant Monday morning.
Officials say crews are on the scene of a house fire in Mount Pleasant Monday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say crews are on the scene of a house fire in Mount Pleasant Monday morning.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says they are battling a two-story house fire on Venning Road.

Officials say to expect a large number of emergency vehicles in the area.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

